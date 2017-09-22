Logo


JOHN L “PETE” KINSLOW

on 09/22/2017 |

John L. “Pete” Kinslow, 81, of Glasgow died Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Morning Pointe of Danville in Danville, KY.  Born in Glasgow, KY he was the son of the late Young and Lucille Hunt Kinslow and husband of the late Gail Sanders Kinslow.  Mr. Kinslow was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Glasgow, retired from the U. S. Postal Service and a veteran of the U. S. Navy.

Survivors include two daughters Robin Gardner (Scott) of Danville, KY and Rita Bishop (William) of Glasgow; five grandchildren Gretchen Bishop, Dalton Bishop, Evan Kinslow (Miranda), Brandon Gardner and Corey Gardner; a great granddaughter Natalie Kinslow; a brother George Kinslow (Carolyn) of Franklin, OH; two sisters Jane Morris (Carroll) of High Point, NC and Rachel Hoke (Bill) of Louisville and several nieces and nephews.  In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a son Rodney Lewis Kinslow.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Sunday from 10:00am until time for the service.

 

In lieu of flowers the family request expressions of sympathy be made to the First United Methodist Church in Glasgow, Centenary Methodist Church @1441 Perryville Rd. Danville, KY 40422 or Morning Pointe of Danville @ 1375 Perryville Rd. Danville, KY 40422.

