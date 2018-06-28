John Paul Jones, Jr. “Sammy”, 55 of the Center Point Community, passed away Wednesday afternoon at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was a member of the Jericho Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father John Paul Jones.
He is survived by his wife-Janice Glass Jones
Mother-Betty Childress & hus. Mike of Munfordville
Son-Neil Jones & wife Heather of Munfordville
Daughter-Jessica Vincent & hus. James of Brownsville
Grandchildren-Railey Makenna Jones, Lauren Marie Vincent & Raegen Dakota Bryant
Brother-Jeff Jones & wife Kim of Munfordville
Two sisters-Alisa Killman & hus. Paul of Clarkson
Cheryl Elliott & hus. Wannie of Clarkson
Funeral services for John Paul Jones, Jr. “Sammy” will be 1pm Sunday, July 1 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Ed Lindsey officiating. Burial will be in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2-9pm, Saturday from 12noon-9pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home
