Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JOHN PAUL JONES, JR. “SAMMY”

on 06/28/2018 |

John Paul Jones, Jr. “Sammy”, 55 of the Center Point Community, passed away Wednesday afternoon at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.   He was a member of the Jericho Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father John Paul Jones.

He is survived by his wife-Janice Glass Jones

Mother-Betty Childress & hus. Mike of Munfordville

Son-Neil Jones & wife Heather of Munfordville

Daughter-Jessica Vincent & hus. James of Brownsville

Grandchildren-Railey Makenna Jones, Lauren Marie Vincent & Raegen Dakota Bryant

Brother-Jeff Jones & wife Kim of Munfordville

Two sisters-Alisa Killman & hus. Paul of Clarkson

Cheryl Elliott & hus. Wannie of Clarkson

Funeral services for John Paul Jones, Jr. “Sammy” will be 1pm Sunday, July 1 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Ed Lindsey officiating.  Burial will be in the Center Point Cemetery.  Visitation will be Friday from 2-9pm, Saturday from 12noon-9pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JOHN PAUL JONES, JR. “SAMMY””

Please Leave a Reply

DOUBLE YOUR FUN WITH 2 PARKS IN 1 AT BEECH BEND PARK AND SPLASH LAGOON!

LISTEN TO WCLU RADIO FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO BEECH BEND!

Contest runs 6/23-6/30, one winner per household, tickets must be picked up by July 1st.

 


Person of the Day

WILLIAM ALTON ABSTON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:46 PM CDT on June 28, 2018
Expires:
4:15 AM CDT on June 29, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
86°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 06/28 20%
High 89° / Low 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 06/29 20%
High 92° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 06/30 20%
High 91° / Low 72°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Thu 28

Lick Branch Church VBS

June 27 @ 5:30 PM - June 29 @ 8:00 PM
Thu 28

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

June 28 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 30

Cave Country Lions Club Collecting Used Glasses

June 30 @ 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Sat 30

VBS at Salem Baptist Church

June 30 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Sat 30

Cave City Celebration

June 30 @ 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM
Sat 30

Tube, Tune and BBQ

June 30 @ 2:00 PM - 8:30 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.