on 06/28/2018 |

John Paul Jones, Jr. “Sammy”, 55 of the Center Point Community, passed away Wednesday afternoon at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was a member of the Jericho Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father John Paul Jones.

He is survived by his wife-Janice Glass Jones

Mother-Betty Childress & hus. Mike of Munfordville

Son-Neil Jones & wife Heather of Munfordville

Daughter-Jessica Vincent & hus. James of Brownsville

Grandchildren-Railey Makenna Jones, Lauren Marie Vincent & Raegen Dakota Bryant

Brother-Jeff Jones & wife Kim of Munfordville

Two sisters-Alisa Killman & hus. Paul of Clarkson

Cheryl Elliott & hus. Wannie of Clarkson

Funeral services for John Paul Jones, Jr. “Sammy” will be 1pm Sunday, July 1 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Ed Lindsey officiating. Burial will be in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2-9pm, Saturday from 12noon-9pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home