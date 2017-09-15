on 09/15/2017 |

John Richard Capps, 76 of Temple Hill, went to be with his heavenly father on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. He was born in Barren County, the son of the late Carson and Pearl Hale Capps. He was a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church, Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the South Korea and retired from the Barren County School System after 29 years of service as custodian and bus driver for Temple Hill School.

He is survived by 2 sisters Shelby Louise Birge of Temple Hill and Judy Pedigo of Westmoreland, TN; 10 nieces and nephews, Marcus Birge (Vickie), Marla Irwin (David), Sharon Mayhugh (Kevin), Vickie Korte (Brad), Amy Bartlett (Kevin), Randy Pedigo (Jill), Ronnie Pedigo (JoAnn), Richie Pedigo (Carmen), Chandra Maxwell (Brian) and Carretta Freeman (Sam); 20 great nieces and nephews; 8 great great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Thursday August 31, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Military honors provided by DAV Chapter #20. Visitation will be 4:00pm on Wednesday and after 8:00am until time for services on Thursday at the funeral home.