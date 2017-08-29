Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JOHN RICHARD CAPPS

on 08/29/2017 |

John Richard Capps, 76 of Temple Hill, went to be with his heavenly father on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. He was born in Barren County, the son of the late Carson and Pearl Hale Capps. He was a member of Temple Hill Baptist Church, Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the South Korea and retired from the Barren County School System after 29 years of service as custodian and bus driver for Temple Hill School.

He is survived by 2 sisters Shelby Louise Birge of Temple Hill and Judy Pedigo of Westmoreland, TN; 10 nieces and nephews, Marcus Birge (Vickie), Marla Irwin (David), Sharon Mayhugh (Kevin), Vickie Korte (Brad), Amy Bartlett (Kevin), Randy Pedigo (Jill), Ronnie Pedigo (JoAnn), Richie Pedigo (Carmen), Chandra Maxwell (Brian) and Carretta Freeman (Sam); 20 great nieces and nephews; 8 great great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Thursday August 31, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Military honors provided by DAV Chapter #20. Visitation will be 4:00pm on Wednesday and after 8:00am until time for services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JOHN RICHARD CAPPS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Krissie Coe Fields 
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
70°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 08/29 40%
High 87° / Low 63°
Chance of Rain
Mostly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/30 20%
High 82° / Low 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Thursday 08/31 90%
High 77° / Low 66°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.