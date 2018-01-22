on 01/22/2018 |

John Robert “Bob” Hard, 79, of Scottsville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Bob was born on January 24, 1938 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Herbert and Lois Ropeter Hard.

He is survived by his wife: Dorene Birge Thomas Hard; two children: Rob (Bridget) Hard of Florida and Christy Hard of Texas; two grandchildren: Spencer and Katey Hard of Florida; three stepchildren: Kaye (Robert) Young of Florida, Mark (Sid) Thomas of Louisville and Rita Webb of Scottsville, Kentucky; several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; one sister: Linda (Jerry) Miller of Texas.

Bob chose cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.