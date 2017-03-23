John Seales Sr., 80 of Louisville, died Monday, March 20, 2017 at his residence in Louisville. He was born in Louisville the son of the late George Seales and Ethel Seales. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and retired from Rapid Industries in Louisville, were he worked as a Millwright Welder.

Survivors include his wife, Allie Seales of Louisville; daughter, Cindy McGuire (Michael) of Louisville; 2 sons, John Seales Jr. (Belinda) of Louisville and Michael Seales; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother Harold Seales.

A graveside service will be 11:00am Monday, March 28, 2017 at the Caney Fork Cemetery. Military Honors provided by the DAV Chapter #20 of Glasgow. Arrangements by A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.