09/14/2018

John Stephen Cherry, 69 of Bowling Green passed away September 13, 2018 after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Nancy Cherry.

He is survived by Mary Alice Dennis and a few lifelong friends. Steve was a 1967 graduate of Bowling Green High School. He received a BA in media communication and a MA in English/Creative writing from Western Kentucky University.

Steve formerly taught writing composition at Oklahoma State University, and was the administrative media specialist/direct assistant to the president of a regional medical center. In recent years, Steve worked as an independent stock investor. He was a U.S. Army officer of the Vietnam era. Mr. Cherry was also an internationally published author of fiction. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

A graveside service and burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday September 19 at Woodburn Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.