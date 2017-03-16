Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JOHN T. FLEMING II

on 03/16/2017 |
Obituaries

John Fleming II_phixr

John T. Fleming II, 75 of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN.  He was born August 15, 1941 in Nashville, TN to the late John Theron Fleming and Elizabeth Foster Fleming Taylor. He married Shirley Law Fleming August 14, 1965.  

He was a Graduate of Murray State University with a Master’s Degree from Western Kentucky University. He retired from the Allen County Board of Education after thirty one years of teaching art. He was the owner of John Fleming Signs. He was a member of Mt. Union United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher for over forty years. He was a member of the United Methodist Men’s group. He also served on the board of directors for the Scottsville Country Club.

In addition to his wife Shirley Fleming he is survived by:
One daughter Wendy Beth Fleming of Bowling Green, KY.
One son Dr. John Wesley Fleming and wife Peyton of Atlanta, GA.
One grandson William Law Fleming of Atlanta, GA also survives.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother Robert Taylor.

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday March 18, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Mt. Union United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 12:00PM-9:00PM Friday March 17, 2017 and after 7:30 AM Saturday, March 18, 2017 until time of the funeral.
Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Union United Methodist Church.

Tags:

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Nathan Smith

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital