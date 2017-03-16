John T. Fleming II, 75 of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was born August 15, 1941 in Nashville, TN to the late John Theron Fleming and Elizabeth Foster Fleming Taylor. He married Shirley Law Fleming August 14, 1965.

He was a Graduate of Murray State University with a Master’s Degree from Western Kentucky University. He retired from the Allen County Board of Education after thirty one years of teaching art. He was the owner of John Fleming Signs. He was a member of Mt. Union United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher for over forty years. He was a member of the United Methodist Men’s group. He also served on the board of directors for the Scottsville Country Club.

In addition to his wife Shirley Fleming he is survived by:

One daughter Wendy Beth Fleming of Bowling Green, KY.

One son Dr. John Wesley Fleming and wife Peyton of Atlanta, GA.

One grandson William Law Fleming of Atlanta, GA also survives.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one brother Robert Taylor.

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday March 18, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Mt. Union United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be 12:00PM-9:00PM Friday March 17, 2017 and after 7:30 AM Saturday, March 18, 2017 until time of the funeral.

Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Union United Methodist Church.

