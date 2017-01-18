John Thomas “Tommy” Sullivan 63 of Glasgow died Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at T. J. Samson Hospital. He was born in Metcalfe County the son of the late Walter and Polly Shives Sullivan. Tommy was a maintenance supervisor for ACK Controls and was a member of BACA, Bikers Against Child Abuse.

He is survived by his wife Ruby Green Sullivan; 2 daughters Elizabeth Wood (Rick) of Glasgow and Kimberly Parnell (Robby) of Edmonton; 2 step-children Julie Hadley (Phillip) and Kenneth T. Froedge (Sandy) both of Edmonton; one brother Larry Sullivan of Henryville, IN; 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Jim Sullivan.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, January 21st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.