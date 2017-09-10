Logo


JOHN THOMAS WILLIAMS

on 10/09/2017 |

John Thomas Williams, 92, of Glasgow died Sunday, October 8, 2017 at the NHC Healthcare Facility in Glasgow.  Born in Barren County he was the son of the late Porter Thomas and Willie Maude Broady Williams and husband of the late Anna Belle Monk Williams.  Mr. Williams was a member of the First Baptist Church in Blytheville, AR and the Chickasawba Masonic Lodge #134 in Arkansas.

Survivors include 3 nieces Peggy Williams of Glasgow, Judy Hobson of Indiana and Terri Dawn Williams of Tennessee; a nephew Gary Lewis of Indiana; special friends Julie and Kenneth Hatfield of Glasgow and several cousins.  In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a sister Laura Imogene Lewis and 3 brothers Joe Broady Williams, Robert Jewell Williams and Clifton Richard Williams.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, October 11, 2016 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Neal’s Chapel Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 10:00am Wednesday at the funeral home.

 

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to your favorite charity.

