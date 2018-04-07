on 07/04/2018 |

John Wesley Goad, 51 of Glasgow, passed away, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. He was a son of Sue Eatmon Goad and the late Thomas Carl “T.C.” Goad. He was a employee of Square Deal Lumber in Glasgow.

Besides his mother he is survived by his wife: Laura Ritter Goad; one son: Brent Goad; one daughter: Amanda Lee and her husband K. J.; two grandchildren: Harper Lee and Ryatt Lee; one brother: James Goad and his wife Gidget; two nieces: Jasmine Sharp and her husband Elijah and Savannah Goad; special friend: Jennifer Turben.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m.Friday and Saturday until time for services at the funeral home.