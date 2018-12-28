Logo


JOHN WILLIAM BETTS

on 12/28/2018

John William Betts, 80 of Elizabethtown passed away Thursday, Dec. 27 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital. John was a retired U.S. Navy veteran and a Mason with the Masonic Lodge in Louisville.

He was preceded by his wife Jean in April, by a son Jay W. Betts, a granddaughter Trisha Betts, a brother Lester C. Colp and a sister Beulah Christine Williams.

He is survived by: One son-Keith Allan Betts of Louisville

One daughter-Tracy Loraine Berding of Louisville

One step-son-Danny Wheeler of Upton

Five grandchildren-Garrett Wheeler, Danetta Wheeler, John Berding, Kaci Berding & Joshua Betts

Six great-grandchildren-Ashlen, Carter, Jase, Justyce, Ray’lee & Nova

Funeral services for John William Betts will be 1pm Sunday, Dec. 30 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Center Point Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 5-8pm CST and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.

