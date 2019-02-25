Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JOHN WILLIAM GLASS

on 02/25/2019 |

John William Glass, 87, of Edmonton, KY died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his home.  Born in Barren County, he was the son of the late Alonzo Thomas Glass and Anna Mary Shockley Glass.  John was a farmer and a former deputy sheriff for Metcalfe County.  He was a veteran serving in the U. S. Army from 1953-1955 and was a member of the Lick Branch Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Davis Glass; 4 children, Mike (Rhonda) Glass, Tim Glass and Janet (Danny) Reed all of Edmonton and Denise (Mark) Fudge of Columbia, KY; an adopted daughter Runell (Doug) Clemmons of Edmonton; 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; 6 brothers, Hollis, Larry, Perry, Bernice, Lonnie Ray and Leland Glass; 3 sisters, Carolyn Lyons, Regina Cleary and Ruthene Glass and numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.  In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Jerry and Marshall Glass.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 27th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Randolph.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of John to:

Hosparus Barren River

101 Riverwood Ave. STE B

Bowling Green, KY 42103-9981

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JOHN WILLIAM GLASS”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JOHN AND MARCELLA CRAIGHEAD

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
46°
Clear
Clear
Monday 02/25 0%
High 49° / Low 30°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 02/26 0%
High 58° / Low 36°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 02/27 10%
High 63° / Low 41°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.