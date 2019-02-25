on 02/25/2019 |

John William Glass, 87, of Edmonton, KY died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his home. Born in Barren County, he was the son of the late Alonzo Thomas Glass and Anna Mary Shockley Glass. John was a farmer and a former deputy sheriff for Metcalfe County. He was a veteran serving in the U. S. Army from 1953-1955 and was a member of the Lick Branch Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Davis Glass; 4 children, Mike (Rhonda) Glass, Tim Glass and Janet (Danny) Reed all of Edmonton and Denise (Mark) Fudge of Columbia, KY; an adopted daughter Runell (Doug) Clemmons of Edmonton; 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; 6 brothers, Hollis, Larry, Perry, Bernice, Lonnie Ray and Leland Glass; 3 sisters, Carolyn Lyons, Regina Cleary and Ruthene Glass and numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Jerry and Marshall Glass.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 27th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Randolph. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of John to:

Hosparus Barren River

101 Riverwood Ave. STE B

Bowling Green, KY 42103-9981