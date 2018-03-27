on 03/27/2018 |

Johnathan William Tucker, age 33, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018, at his residence. He enjoyed farming, was a member of the Hart County Rescue Squad and attended Rowletts Baptist Church. He was the adopted son of the late William Wallace Baker and Mary Elaine Tucker of Munfordville, KY.

Besides his adopted mother, he is survived by mother, Dana Hall Gallo and husband Dominick, Charlestown, IN; one son, Tyler Grayson Tucker, Munfordville, KY; one brother, Michael David Hall, Clarksville, IN; half brother, Darron Storie, Henryville, IN; niece, Kristy Hall, Louisville, KY. He was preceded in death by a half brother Evan Storie.

Funeral service will be 3:00 PM CT, Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 PM to 3:00 PM CT, Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Brooks Funeral Home for expenses for Johnathan William Tucker.