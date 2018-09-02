Logo


JOHNNIE BRENDA FINLEY HARLAN

on 02/09/2018

Mrs. Johnnie Brenda Finley Harlan, age 74, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Friday, February 9, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Belinda and Dean Fulbright of Burkesville, Kentucky, her sisters-in-law, Brenda Finley of Indianapolis, Indiana and Vivian Perkins of Hegira, Kentucky. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.

The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, February 11, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Bow School House Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday until the funeral hour.

Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

