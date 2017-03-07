Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JOHNNIE CARDER

on 07/03/2017 |
Obituaries

Johnnie Carder, 80, of Brownsville passed away at 8:38 AM Sunday July 2, 2017 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a highway equipment operator for the Kentucky Highway Dept. and enjoyed attending auctions. He was a son of the late Unie Carder and Grace James Carder. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jesse Holloway and Alyssa Russell; and a son-in-law, Dwayne Holloway.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Midway Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-9 PM Tuesday, 9 AM-9 PM Wednesday and after 9 AM Thursday.

Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Gay Skaggs Carder; a son, Kevin Skaggs (Lorrie) of Brownsville; two daughters, Martha Holloway of Sweeden and Amy Massey (Bobby) of Bowling Green; two brothers, Richard Carder (Evetta) of Bowling Green and Hack Carder (Cindy) of Brownsville; eight grandchildren, Kevin Allen Skaggs, Heather Skaggs, Jonathan Sullivan, Brandon Cosby, Max Holloway, Amanda Higgs, Tyler Russell and Whitney Massey; a great granddaughter he adored, Aubree Nicole Higgs; and two great grandsons, Aiden and Alec Massey.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood

&nbsp


PERSON OF THE DAY

Paula Bragg

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2

&nbsp

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
76°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Monday 07/03 90%
High 88° / Low 69°
Thunderstorm
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 07/04 80%
High 80° / Low 68°
Chance of Rain
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 07/05 50%
High 86° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.