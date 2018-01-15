on 01/15/2018 |

Mr. Johnnie Milton Blythe, of Knob Lick, Kentucky, formerly of Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018 at his home, having attained the age of 82 years, 6 months, and 10 days. He was born in Turkey Neck Bend (Monroe County), Kentucky on Tuesday, July 2, 1935, the son of Cleveland “Cleve” and Molly (Logan) Blythe. He was of Baptist faith and attended Cornerstone Community Church. He was a Ferry Boat Operator, a Farmer, a Gospel Singer and a talented Musician.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pansy (Arms) Blythe, whom he wed on Friday, May 1, 1953, brothers, Millard Blythe, Raymond Blythe, sisters, Alma Scott, Alta Willis, and an infant sister. He is survived by his children, Judy (and Jerry) Spears of Summer Shade, Kentucky, Peggy (and Harold) Spears of Louisville, Kentucky, and Wayne (and Tammy) Blythe of Edmonton, Kentucky, one half-brother, Billy Blythe of Burkesville, Kentucky, three half-sisters, Lela Guess of Burkesville, Kentucky, Madie Capps of Burkesville, Kentucky, Winifred Bledsoe of Louisville, Kentucky, seven grandchildren, Tracy Spears (Richard) Beckwith, Tanya (Charlie) Matthews, Charles (Tabatha) Spears, Ricky (Hollie) Spears, Chad (Rebecca) Pennington, Melanie Blythe, Cody Blythe, and seven great-grandchildren, Halli Spears, Christa Spears, Phillip Wade Spears, Isabelle Spears, Alyvia Spears, Emma Matthews, and Ace Pennington.

The funeral service will be conducted on Monday, January 15, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Joey Bunch and Bro. Charlie Matthews officiating. Burial will be in the Murley Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, 2018 until the funeral hour on Monday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.