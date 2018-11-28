Johnny Carrol Bush, 54 of Horse Cave passed away Thursday, Nov. 8 at his home. He was born in Glasgow to the late Charles & Beatrice Adwell Bush. Johnny was a member of the Northtown Baptist Church.
He is survived by two sisters-Anita Norman & hus. Phillip of Horse Cave
and Kathy Rountree & hus. Melvin of Horse Cave
two brothers-Curtis Bush and Jimmy Bush both of Horse Cave
several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by a brother Gary Bush
A graveside service for Johnny Carrol Bush will be 2pm Thursday, Nov. 29 at the Northtown Cemetery with Bro. George Maulden officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Sego Funeral Home.
