10/20/2018

BROWNSVILLE, Ky.- Johnny Elmore, 74, of Mammoth Cave passed away peacefully at 12:36 AM Friday Oct. 19, 2018 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a retired diesel mechanic for Whayne Supply Co. and a minister. He was a son of the late Loveless (Ducky) Elmore and Ruby Belcher Elmore. He was preceded in death by a brother, Porter (Pete) Elmore and a sister, Reatha Zimmerman.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday at Cove Hollow United Baptist Church, where he was a member, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Sunday and 9 AM-8PM Monday at the funeral home and after 10 AM Tuesday at the church.

Surviving are his wife, Lillie Brooks Elmore; a son, John Thomas Elmore (Rachel) of Waggoner Ranch, TX; a sister, Dolly Minton of Bowling Green; six grandchildren, Cierra Merryman (Adron), John Anthony Elmore, Austin Elmore, Andrew Elmore, Ricky Rodgers and Savannah Rodgers; two great grandchildren, Jamison Merryman and Maddie Merryman; and several nieces and nephews.