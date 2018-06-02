on 02/06/2018 |

Mr. Johnny Gail Vibbert, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at his home in Tompkinsville, having attained the age of 64 years, 4 months, and 11 days. He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Sunday, September 13, 1953, the son of Haskel Lee Vibbert and Priscilla Martha Francis Norris Vibbert Watson.

He was a Fence Constructor for Kentucky-Tennessee Fence. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Willie Bill and Trude Vibbert, maternal grandparents, Albert and Ruby Norris, brothers, Harley Vibbert, Garvin Cooley Vibbert, James Preston Vibbert, sisters, Easter Dorine Faulkner, Mary Anna Watson, son, David Vibbert, and grandson, Jared Shane Vibbert.

He is survived by his children, Jerry Lee (Samantha) Vibbert, Shane (Penny) Vibbert, Johnny (Makailey) Vibbert, Tina (Dewayne) Blythe, all of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, Mary Vibbert of Glasgow, Kentucky, his siblings, Herbert Keith (Fonda) Vibbert of Burkesville, Kentucky, Teressa Carol Beers of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Patty Sue (Donnie) Allen of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, special friend, Mary Jean Hunter of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, 16 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 6 step-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial will be in the Mud Camp Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, until the funeral hour. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.