Johnny Marshall Dennis, age 83, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2017, at his residence in Horse Cave, KY. He was a retired farmer and a Baptist.

He was the son of George Dennis and the late Eva Perkins Dennis.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, wife, Linda Dennis; four daughters, Rita Dillander and husband D.D., Horse Cave, KY, Jeanette England and Boy Friend Arlin Gilpin, Munfordville, KY, Tina Dennis , Horse Cave, KY, Alyssa Daniel and husband John, Glasgow, KY; one son, Johnny Marshall Dennis Jr. and girl friend Mary Beth Poynter, Horse Cave, KY; three grandchildren, Jessica Riggs, Courtney Dillander, Meredith England and a honorary grandchild, Cheyenne Ritter.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by four sisters, Velma Craine, Bertha Logsdon, Katherine Sturgeon Mary Delsie Wright; four brothers, Stanley Dennis, James Edward Dennis, Ova Dennis, Lewis Maxie Dennis.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Tuesday, January 24, 2017 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home. Interment will be at Cosby Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.