Johnny Wayne Higgs 67 of Brownsville died Thursday, February 1, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County niative was a welder for VBM Corporation.

He was the son of the late Ezra Higgs and Lona Vincent Higgs.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki Higgs; a son, Kevin Watson of Boston, Ky; three daughters, Tammy McBride of Indianapolis, Jenny Higgs of Shelbyville and Felicia Higgs-Pugh of Louisville; three brothers, Ezra Higgs, JR of San Antonio and David and Albert Higgs both of Brownsville. Eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild also surviving.

Funeral services for Johnny Wayne Higgs will be held at 1pm Monday, February 20, 2017 at the Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Dit Vincent Cemetery. Visitation after 11am Monday.