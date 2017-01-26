JOIN THE 1.7 MILLION AMERICANS MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Of the 120,000 people currently on the transplant waiting list, tragically 22 Americans die every day waiting. Kentucky’s Circuit Court Clerks and deputies are an integral part of increasing public education about organ donation and growing Kentucky’s Organ Donor Registry. These efforts will end the wait for over 1000 Kentuckians currently in need. Today, an extraordinary 1.7 million Kentuckians are registered donors.

According to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, the nonprofit that works with hospitals and families to honor the gift of donation, there were 110 organ donors in Kentucky in 2016. From those generous heroes, 324 lives were saved. From the generosity of Kentucky 327 tissue donors, over 1000 patients will be healed.

When it comes to the local impact of organ donation, BC Circuit Court Clerk Krissie Coe Fields says for one Barren County family meeting the recipient of their sons heart has been a blessing:

The Barren Circuit Clerk’s Office has done their part to help patients like Smith. “Our driver’s license counter is the #1 place Kentuckians register as donors. Currently, 15260 generous Barren County Residents have joined the confidential Kentucky Organ Donor Registry,” says Coe Fields. “Our office also collected $4765 to help this mission through Trust For Life. The Trust For Life is a separate nonprofit organization dedicated to educating about organ donation and helping patients in need. For all those families, like Smith’s, we want you to know that we are proud to offer hope and support this lifesaving mission.”

A common myth, in regard to organ donation, is that ‘they may not try as hard to save my life if I’m a donor, fields says this is absolutely not true:

BC Circuit Clerk Krissie Coe

Today, 53% of Kentuckians are registered organ donors. Regardless of age or medical history, everyone can register as a donor by going to www.donatelifeky.org. Everyone can get a heart on your license next time you renew your license or ID.