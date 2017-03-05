Jon W. Goodman age 78 a resident of Munfordville, passed away at 11:11am Saturday, March 4 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Munfordville on August 7, 1938 to the late Louis Goodman & Mary Lawler Goodman Richardson. He was of the Catholic faith.

Jon was a graduate of Western State College and the Cumberland Law School.

He was a practicing attorney in Munfordville. Jon was a former county attorney for Hart County, a former attorney for the Hart County School Board, a former chairman with the Hart County Republican party, a member of the Rotary Club and the Hart County & Kentucky Bar Association and he was a founding member of the Caveland Country Club.

Jon was a world traveler. He enjoyed the horse races, he had a passion for cooking and canning with vegetables grown from his local farm. He was a UK basketball fan, an avid reader and art lover. Jon was an excellent story teller and recently with his son, had started a business of Goodman Country Hams.

Jon loved his family and friends and enjoyed being with them.

Jon W. Goodman is survived by his wife-Rebecca Curd Goodman

One son-Jon W. Goodman, II and his wife Carri of Munfordville

One daughter-Nan Kueller & husband Rickof Chicago, IL

Three step-sons-Mark Daniel of Lexington, Alan Daniel of Fair Hope, AL and Bill Curd Daniel of Bowling Green

One step-daughter-Dawn Slaughter of Louisville

Two brothers-Michael Goodman of Sarasota, FL and Sam Goodman of Hardyville

12 grandchildren-Alexandra, Andreas, Max, Jack, Katelyn, Billie Jean, Hannah, Hillary, Aaron, Alana,Jennifer Ann & Jordan; 7 great-grandchildren-Lena, Mosby, Boone, Cayden, Gavin, Nolan & Aiden

He was preceded in death by a sister-Helen “Peewee” Barrett

Funeral services for Jon W. Goodman will be 11am Thursday, March 9 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with entombment at the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-9pm and will continue after 8am Thursday until time for services at the Sego Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Hart County Public Library.