Jonathan “Johnny” McCorkle, 55 of Munfordville passed away Saturday at his home. He was the son of the late Joe Donald McCorkle and Lee Doris Walters Butcher. Johnny was a farmer.
He is survived by is wife Lora Shirley McCorkle
A son Jonathan Lee McCorkle, II & wife Salena of Owossow, Mich.
A daughter Bobbie Jo McCorkle Munfordville
Two grandchildren Arlen & Elijah McCorkle
One brother Tim McCorkle of Munfordville
One sister Trena Bryant of Scottsville
Funeral services for Jonathan “Johnny” McCorkle will be 1pm Sunday, Dec. 3 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Benningfield officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.
No Responses to “JONATHAN “JOHNNY” McCORKLEY”