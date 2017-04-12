Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JONATHAN “JOHNNY” McCORKLEY

on 12/04/2017 |

Jonathan “Johnny” McCorkle, 55 of Munfordville passed away Saturday at his home.  He was the son of the late Joe Donald McCorkle and Lee Doris Walters Butcher.  Johnny was a farmer.

He is survived by is wife Lora Shirley McCorkle

A son Jonathan Lee McCorkle, II & wife Salena of Owossow, Mich.

A daughter Bobbie Jo McCorkle Munfordville

Two grandchildren Arlen & Elijah McCorkle

One brother Tim McCorkle of Munfordville

One sister Trena Bryant of Scottsville

Funeral services for Jonathan “Johnny” McCorkle will be 1pm Sunday, Dec. 3 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Benningfield officiating.  Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JONATHAN “JOHNNY” McCORKLEY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 Malcolm Jones

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 12/04 10%
High 67° / Low 49°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Tuesday 12/05 100%
High 52° / Low 28°
Rain
Clear
Wednesday 12/06 0%
High 50° / Low 27°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.