JONATHAN “JOHNNY” McCORKLEY

on 12/04/2017 |

Jonathan “Johnny” McCorkle, 55 of Munfordville passed away Saturday at his home. He was the son of the late Joe Donald McCorkle and Lee Doris Walters Butcher. Johnny was a farmer.

He is survived by is wife Lora Shirley McCorkle

A son Jonathan Lee McCorkle, II & wife Salena of Owossow, Mich.

A daughter Bobbie Jo McCorkle Munfordville

Two grandchildren Arlen & Elijah McCorkle

One brother Tim McCorkle of Munfordville

One sister Trena Bryant of Scottsville

Funeral services for Jonathan “Johnny” McCorkle will be 1pm Sunday, Dec. 3 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Benningfield officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.