JONATHAN LANCE “JON BOY” IRWIN

on 08/13/2018 |

Jonathan Lance “Jon Boy” Irwin, 28 of Edmonton, entered the gates of his heavenly home Saturday, August 11, 2018.  He was born in Barren County, the son of David and Marla Birge Irwin of Edmonton who survive.  He was a member of Wisdom Faith Community Church and was currently employed at Sumitomo in Edmonton.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lowe-Irwin; a precious son Elijah whom he loved dearly, two brothers Anthony Irwin (Lora) and A. J. Irwin (Sarah) of Glasgow; paternal grandmother Josephine Irwin of Glasgow; maternal grandmother Louise Birge of Temple Hill and several nieces, nephews, cousins and uncles.  He was preceded in death by 2 sons Eli Nathaniel Irwin and Mason Tucker Irwin, paternal grandfather Junior Irwin, maternal grandfather Wallace Birge, and special uncles John Capps and Steve Irwin.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 15th at the Wisdom Faith Community Church with burial in the Wisdom Faith Community Church Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 10am Tuesday at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and Wednesday at the church from 10am until time for the service.

 

