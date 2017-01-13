Jonathon Stewart, 30, of Bon Ayr passed away at 11:00 PM Jan. 9, 2017 at his residence.

The Edmonson County native was a son of Wanda Kay Robinette of Pikeville.

Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Brownsville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Saturday.

Also surviving are his caregivers, Donnie and Missy Davis of Bon Ayr; four brothers, Joseph Raymer and Austin Stewart both of Horse Cave, Arthur Caldwell of Bowling Green and Brian Robinette of Pikeville; a sister, Jamie Blackburn of Brownsville; four aunts, Timira Leonard (Hugh) of Sunfish, Sena Burnett and Gaynell Maynard both of Mammoth Cave and Gladys Walters of Louisville; and three uncles, Mike Robinette (Virgie) of Brownsville, Bruce Robinette (Pam) of Mammoth Cave and Zack Walters of Louisville.