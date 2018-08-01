on 01/08/2018 |

Jordan Allan Key–Huerta, 15 of Glasgow, died Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born in Danville, IL. the son of the late Dick Huerta and Shannon Key Alford who survives. Jordan was a 9th grade student at Glasgow High School and he attended River Lake Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include his mother Shannon Alford (Dunchaile) of Glasgow; 1 brother Kaleb Key of Glasgow; 3 half brothers T.O., Matthew and Rio Huerta all of IL; 1 sister Jessica Williams of IL; aunts and uncles, Richard Key (Debbie) of Glasgow, Todd Key of IL. and Sherry Long (Leon) of Glasgow; several other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a sister, Talisha Dye; maternal grandparents Linda Jordan and Archie Key; paternal grandparents Kennella Lawrence and Antonio Huerta.

Funeral services will be 12:00pm Friday, January 12, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday after 10:00am until time for services at the funeral home.