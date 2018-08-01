Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Jordan Allan Key–Huerta

on 01/08/2018 |

Jordan Allan Key–Huerta, 15 of Glasgow, died Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born in Danville, IL. the son of the late Dick Huerta and Shannon Key Alford who survives. Jordan was a 9th grade student at Glasgow High School and he attended River Lake Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include his mother Shannon Alford (Dunchaile) of Glasgow; 1 brother Kaleb Key of Glasgow; 3 half brothers T.O., Matthew and Rio Huerta all of IL; 1 sister Jessica Williams of IL; aunts and uncles, Richard Key (Debbie) of Glasgow, Todd Key of IL. and Sherry Long (Leon) of Glasgow; several other aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a sister, Talisha Dye; maternal grandparents Linda Jordan and Archie Key; paternal grandparents Kennella Lawrence and Antonio Huerta.

Funeral services will be 12:00pm Friday, January 12, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday after 10:00am until time for services at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Jordan Allan Key–Huerta”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 

 

LINDA HAYES

 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
2:04 PM CST on January 08, 2018
Expires:
9:00 PM CST on January 08, 2018
Fog
Currently
36°
Fog
Chance of Rain
Monday 01/08 30%
High 39° / Low 32°
Chance of Rain
Fog
Tuesday 01/09 20%
High 46° / Low 42°
Fog
Overcast
Wednesday 01/10 20%
High 60° / Low 53°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16

Lunch and Learn

January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.