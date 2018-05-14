on 05/14/2018 |

Joseph Arden Reiling, 82, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, May 12, 2018. He was the son of the late John William and Ivy Irene McCulloch Reiling.

He is survived by his wife: Shirley Jean Harrison Reiling; two daughters: Roxanne Reiling and Robin Duarte (Mark); three grandchildren: Jason Bell, Greg McCauley and Lesley Thomas; five great – grandchildren.

The family has chosen cremation with no services scheduled at this time. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.