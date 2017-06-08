Logo


Joseph Charles Melfi, Sr.

on 08/06/2017 |

Joseph Charles Melfi, Sr., 61, of Tompkinsville, KY died Friday, August 4, 2017 at his residence. Born in Providence, RI he was the son of the late Robert A., Sr. and Lena D. White Melfi. Mr. Melfi was a truck driver and of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include his wife Kathleen Melfi of Tompkinsville, KY; 5 sons Joshua Melfi (Christy) of Glasgow and Joseph Jr., Scott, Danny and Kevin Melfi all of Rhode Island; 2 brothers Robert A. Melfi, Jr. and Mark M. Melfi both of Rhode Island; 2 sisters Diane L. Saraiva of New York and Carol A. Pigeon of Rhode Island; 10 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Melfi chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time.

