Mr. Joseph Horace Capps, age 87, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his children, Carolyn Reynolds of Burkesville, Kentucky, Sharon Burns of Burkesville, Kentucky, Teresa (and Steve) McGill of Louisville, Kentucky, Doug (and Lisa) Capps of Russell Springs, Kentucky, Tammy (and Bobby) Thurman of Burkesville, Kentucky, Several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a special friend, Nelda Fletcher.

The Funeral service for Mr. Joseph Horace Capps will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 14, 2018 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Burkesville Cemetery. Visitation for Mr. Joseph Horace Capps will be after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 13, 2018 until the funeral hour on Friday.

Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.