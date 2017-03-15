Joseph “Joey” Neighbors, 38 of Bowling Green died Sunday, March 12, 2017

The Indianapolis, IN native was a son of the late Donald E. and Elizabeth Ann Trent Neighbors, husband of the late Tabitha Miller Neighbors and is preceded in death by a brother, Donald Neighbors Jr. He was a member of Meadowland Baptist Church and employed by Southern Recycling.

His survivors include his daughters, Haileigh, Emilee, Olivia, Adebella; one sister, Lesa Bessinger (Randall), two brothers, Charles Neighbors (Brandy) and Roger “Sam” Alford (Tammy), nieces, Hanna, MaryAnn, Amy, Lori, Katie, Lily, Rebecca, Brianna, Heather, Lana; nephews, Jimmy, Matthew, Daniel, Joshua, Seth, Charlie, Chris, Jerry, Shawn, Randy; Several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation 3:00-8:00 p.m. Friday and 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.