on 04/21/2018 |

Joseph Petelyn Murphy, 22, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, April 19th, at his home.

Petelyn was born in Livingston, TN on April 10, 1996, a son of Beverly (Reagan) and Camron Murphy.

He was a graduate of Monroe County High School Class of 2014.

Petelyn is survived by his parents, Camron and Beverly Murphy; brother, Trent Murphy, all of Tompkinsville, KY; Paternal Grandmother, Linda Collins Murphy, of Tompkinsville, KY; maternal grandparents, Kathy and Ronnie Killmon of Celina, TN; and James and Joann Reagan of Red Boiling Springs, TN. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive.

He is preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Pete Murphy.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Visitation is Sunday, 3-8 P.M., and Monday, 6:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M.

Burial is in New Hope Cemetery, Moss, TN.