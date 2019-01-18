on 01/18/2019 |

Joseph Robert Miller. 21, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019 at his residence in Tompkinsville, KY. He was born June 12, 1997 in North Kansas City, Missouri to Joseph Jessie Miller and April Adrienne Pizzi Miller who survive.

He was a high school graduate and attended Lindsay Wilson College. He worked as a sales associate for McDonalds Corporation in Tompkinsville, KY. He loved karate, theater, playing the violin helping at the farmers market, attending camp, and volunteering at various charities. He was a member of the Tompkinsville First Baptist Church and was involved with several charitable organizations some that were dear to his heart included; Camp Hope, Camp Quality, Paul Newman Hole In The Wall Gang, Ronald McDonald House, Hillcrest Ministries, and the Histiocytosis Association.

In addition to his parents Joseph Jessie Miller and April Pizzi Miller of Tompkinsville, KY, he is survived by one brother James Harlan Miller and wife Heather of Tompkinsville, KY, one sister Ashley Amanda Cox and husband Logan of Kansas City, MO, eight Nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Robert Miller and Naomi Effie Miller, Maternal grandparents Arthur Peter Pizzi and Mary Bernadine Pizzi.

Memorial services will be conducted Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and after 7:30 AM Wednesday, January 23, 2019 until time of memorial service.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, or the Tompkinsville First Baptist Church Building Fund.