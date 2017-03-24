Joseph S. Harlow, Glasgow, died Thursday, March 23, 2017, at the Murray Calloway County Hospital in Murray. A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late Don Q. Harlow and Gladys Boston Harlow.

Joe grew up in the Park City area of Barren County and then attended Diesel Mechanic School in Nashville. He returned to Barren County where he both taught and served as Principal at the Glasgow Vocational School and then transferred to Barren County Vocational School where he taught auto mechanics until his retirement. Joe was a very active member of the Calvary Baptist Church where he served in numerous capacities including Deacon, Sunday School Director and lay minister. He conducted weekly bible studies at the Barren County Healthcare Center for more than 20 years; was actively involved in the Camp Joy ministries in Brownsville; and was a member of Gideons International.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Lorene Frances Martin Harlow and one brother Malcolm Harlow.

Survivors include his wife Dorathean Powell Harlow; one daughter: Joetta Harlow Kelly and husband Jim of Murray, KY; three grandchildren: Joseph Kelly and wife Rachel, and Abby Kelly all of Murray, Benji Kelly and wife Kellie Kelly and their daughter Katelyn of Campbellsville; two step-sons: Steve and Clinton Powell and their families; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Calvary Baptist Church with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home and after 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.