JOSEPH THOMAS “JOE” COLEMAN

on 11/06/2018

Joseph Thomas “Joe” Coleman, 78, Glasgow, died Monday, November 5, 2018 at NHC Healthcare.  A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late Joseph Lucian Coleman and Nettie Goff Coleman.

 Joe was always actively involved in the agricultural community and was a member of 4-H and FFA while in school.  After graduating from Hiseville High School, he attended the University of Kentucky.  After college, he spent his life as a farmer and implement dealer.  He, along with his brother Jerry, was co-founder of J & J Sales in Glasgow.  He was a member of the Equipment Dealers Association and a member of the Bear Wallow Church of Christ.

Survivors include one nephew: Jay Coleman, his wife Rochelle, and their children Abigail and Adeline Coleman; one niece: Mary Vickery, her children Emily and Mindy Vickery, and her granddaughter Rayleigh Witty; his sister-in-law, Linda Thompson Coleman; along with several cousins.

 In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry Brent Coleman.

 Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.  Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

