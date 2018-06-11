on 11/06/2018 |

Joseph Thomas “Joe” Coleman, 78, Glasgow, died Monday, November 5, 2018 at NHC Healthcare. A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late Joseph Lucian Coleman and Nettie Goff Coleman.

Joe was always actively involved in the agricultural community and was a member of 4-H and FFA while in school. After graduating from Hiseville High School, he attended the University of Kentucky. After college, he spent his life as a farmer and implement dealer. He, along with his brother Jerry, was co-founder of J & J Sales in Glasgow. He was a member of the Equipment Dealers Association and a member of the Bear Wallow Church of Christ.

Survivors include one nephew: Jay Coleman, his wife Rochelle, and their children Abigail and Adeline Coleman; one niece: Mary Vickery, her children Emily and Mindy Vickery, and her granddaughter Rayleigh Witty; his sister-in-law, Linda Thompson Coleman; along with several cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry Brent Coleman.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.