on 11/01/2018 |

Mr. Joseph Trent “Smitty” Smith of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 53 years, 1 month, and 5 days. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday, September 22, 1965, the son of Darrell Dean and Margaret Ann (Appleby) Smith.

He was a member of the Army National Guard stationed in Germany, a Correctional Officer and Jack of All Trades for the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange, Kentucky for 18 years and a Maintenance Worker for Cagles Keystone Foods. He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Smith.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret Ann Smith of Louisville, Kentucky, his daughter, Kristina (Smith) Owens (and her husband, Justin) of Louisville, Kentucky, his brother, Jeff Smith of Burkesville, Kentucky, one grandchild, Ivy Owens, two nieces, Shannon (Smith) Crable (and her husband, Steve), Terra Smith, great-nephew, Landyn Mitchell, and his closest friend, Duane Hall, all of Louisville, Kentucky.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Burial will be in the Smith Family Cemetery in the Howards Bottom Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018 until the funeral hour on Saturday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.