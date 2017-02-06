Logo


JOSEPH TYLER PHILLIPS

on 02/06/2017 |
Obituaries

Joseph Tyler Phillips, 25, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, February 4th, due to an accident.

Tyler was born in Glasgow, KY on September 11, 1991, a son of Tiffany (Graham) and Joe Phillips, of Tompkinsville.

He was employed by TDS- Trash Disposal Service, for seven years. He was Baptist by faith. Tyler had a love for riding horses.

Tyler is survived by his parents, Joe and Tiffany Phillips; a brother, Jordan Phillips, of Tompkinsville, KY.; grandparents, Jesse and Tracey Yokley of Fountain Run, KY; and Steve Graham of Crammer, KY.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017.

Visitation is Monday after 4:00 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Beautiful Home Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Beautiful Home Cemetery.

