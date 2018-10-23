Logo


JOSEPH VINCENT MARTIN

on 10/23/2018 |

Joseph Vincent Martin, 79 of Louisville passed away Monday evening at his home. He was born in Horse Cave to the late Ray & Mary Alice Staples Martin. Mr. Martin was a member of the Fairdale Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred, a granddaughter Magen Cottrell, great-granddaughter Shaylyn Grace, one brother Billy Ray Martin and one sister Lucille O’Banion.

He is survived by one son Joseph Steven Martin & wife Debbie of Louisville

Four daughters-Katherine Burton & husband Bobby of Louisville

Patricia Carrillo & husband Joey of San Antonio, TX

Paula Martin of Bowling Green

Rebecca Dockery & husband Olden of Georgetown

16 grandchildren & 20 great-grandchildren

Funeral services for Joseph Vincent Martin will be 1pm CST Friday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 12noon-8pm and will continue after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home until time for services.

