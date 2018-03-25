Logo


Joseph William McReynolds

on 03/25/2018 |

Joseph William McReynolds, age 82 of Adolphus, KY passed away Friday, March 24, 2018 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
He was born March 5, 1936 in Allen County, KY to the late Willie McReynolds and Nell Williams McReynolds. He married Jean Frost McReynolds August 2, 1958, who survives. He was a Graduate of Allen County Scottsville High School and The University of Kentucky. He retired from Kirsch Company, was in the US Army Reserves and was a farmer. He was a member of Hickory Hill United Methodist Church, a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Gary McReynolds and wife Cindy of Scottsville, KY; David McReynolds and wife Daveta of Adolphus, KY;
One daughter Jill, McReynolds of Adolphus, KY;
One brother-in-law, Jim Losey of Scottsville, KY;
Five grandchildren, Joseph McReynolds and Fiancé’ Abby Watkins; Jarad McReynolds and wife Lauren; Jae McReynolds; James McReynolds; and Jessica Van Buren and husband Jimmy;
Three great-grandchildren, Annslee McReynolds; Ellington McReynolds; and Greyson Van Buren also survive.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister Phyllis Losey.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Hickory Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3:00-8:00 PM Sunday, March 25, 2018 and 7:30 AM-8:00 PM Monday, March 26, 2018 and 7:30AM until time of service Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home Scottsville, KY.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hickory Hill Cemetery or Gideon’s and can be made at the funeral home.

