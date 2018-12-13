Logo


JOSHUA ALLEN BASHAM

on 12/13/2018 |

Joshua Allen Basham, age 29, of Leitchfield, departed this life on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at his residence.  The Edmonson County native was born on February 1, 1989 to Allen Basham, Beth Guess and Tammy Pandolfi. 

Joshua worked as a contractor.  Both he and his brother, Andrew, were saved on April 15, 2000 at Pleasant Grove “Miller Hill” Missionary Baptist Church.  He joined the church and was baptized the following day, and remained a member until his death. 

Besides his parents, he is survived by– his wife, Angela Parsley Basham of Bowling Green; six children, Andrew Basham, Brooklyn Basham, Dylan Brown, Jacob Parsley, Austin McCombs and Torrie Brown; an unborn daughter, Lainey Basham; two brothers, Noah Basham and Michael Smith; five sisters, Niccole Jones (Andy), Jeana Bratcher, Cameron Hester, Chloe Pandolfi and Kenslie Pandolfi and grandparents, Hayward and Brenda Basham, Joanna Doyel, Jean Ford and Bennie and Donna Simmons.  He was preceded in death by an infant son, Mason Joshua Parsley-Basham; his brother, Andrew Scott Basham and two grandparents, Willard Ford and Larry Doyel. 

Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Joshua Allen Basham Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Friday, December 14, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 2 pm, Saturday, December 15, 2018

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL  SERVICE

2 pm, Saturday, December 15, 2018

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church

