on 12/17/2018 |

Joshua Glen Froedge, 43 of Edmonton went to join his Heavenly Father on Sunday December 16, 2018. Josh was a member of Trinity Christian Outreach.

Josh is survived by his father Bro. Freddie Froedge (Barbara), 2 sons Robbie and Sonnie Sanders of Greensburg; one sister Teresa (Eddie) Firkins and 2 nephews Lucas and Logan Firkins is Edmonton and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Josh is proceeded in death by his mother Debbie Froedge, Maternal grandparents Raymond and Francis (sis) Froedge and paternal grandparents Eulis Bragg and Ruby Froedge.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday at Butler Funeral in Edmonton with interment in Summer Shade Cemetery.