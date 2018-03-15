on 03/15/2018 |

Joshua J. Haley, 30 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, March 13, 2018 as a result of a vehicle accident in Barren County.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Donald Haley and Angela Fields Chilton who survives. He was a former employee of Old Kentucky Leathers and attended Barber Way General Baptist Church.

His survivors include his mother Angela Chilton; his grandmother, Mary Jane Haley; six children, Tyler Rigsby, Tanner Haley, Aubrey Watkins, Bree Haley, Devin Watkins, Brayden Haley; one sister, Kimberly Chilton; one brother, Dustin Chilton, several nieces, nephews, aunts & uncles.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.