Joshua Travis Thomas, age 36 of Glasgow, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 as the result of an auto accident. Josh was born October 1, 1982 in Glasgow. He was a graduate of Metcalfe County High School Class of 2001. Josh had been a quality inspector supervisor with MS Companies of Glasgow, having worked in local factories such as: Akebono, Fortis & Magna.

Josh is survived by his parents: Kenneth T. “Kenny” Thomas of Knob Lick and Tony & Teresa-Adwell Bailey of Glasgow; Wife: Sharlane Collins Thomas of Glasgow; Son: Hunter Travis Thomas; Daughters: Shantelle Wireman and Trinitey Wireman all of Glasgow; Maternal Grandmother: Frances (Phillip) Richey of Scottsville KY; Paternal grandmother, Nora Mae Thomas of Knob Lick; Paternal step grandmother, Sharon Wisdom of Edmonton, KY; Aunts & Uncles, Floyd Jr., Chapman of Knob Lick, Greg (Sheryl) Bailey of Glasgow KY, Pam Bailey Konopa of Taylorsville IN, Robin (Mike) Garrett of Georgetown KY, Jim (Sharon) Adwell of Owensboro KY, Bobby (Teresa) Adwell of Oceanside CA, Panquitta Adwell-Lyons of Glasgow KY, Patrick (Gail) Adwell of Glasgow KY; Mother-in-Law: Daisy Collins of Glasgow KY; Sisters-in-Law: Kesha Collins & Olene Collins of Glasgow KY; Brother-in-Law: Kye Collins of Glasgow KY. Josh is also survived by numerous close cousins and special lifelong friends whom he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his Paternal Grandfather: Kenneth Thomas; Paternal Step Grandfather, Carlos Wisdom and her aunt Sue Chapman.

Funeral services 5:00pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, March 9 from 11:00 a.m. until time for services at the funeral home.