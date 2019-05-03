Joshua Travis Thomas 36 of Glasgow died Monday night, March 4, 2019 in Warren County after an auto accident there. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.
JOSHUA TRAVIS THOMAS
on 03/05/2019 |
