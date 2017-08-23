Logo


JOSIE KATHLEEN “KAT” WILSON

on 08/23/2017 |

Josie Kathleen “Kat” Wilson age 85 formerly of Munfordville passed away Monday at Signature Health Care in Bardstown, after a long struggle with Dementia/Alzheimers, Parkinsons and complications due to a recent infection.  She was the daughter of the late Herman & Bertha Hornback.  She was happily married for nearly 60 years, to the late Charles Delano Wilson.  Kat retired from the Jefferson County School System and she loved to sew and take care of her family.

She was preceded in death by one son Jerry Lee Wilson, two daughters Janice Marie Wilson and Deborah Elaine “Debbie” Wilson and a sister Lucille Jaggers and one brother Vernon Hornback

She is survived by

One son-John Michael “Mike” Wilson & wife Pam

One sister-Daisy Matthews

Two brothers-Harold Hornback and Albert Hornback

Visitation for Josie Kathleen “Kat” Wilson will be 10am-7pm Thursday, August 25 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery Friday morning.

