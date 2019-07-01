Logo


JOYCE ANN ADCOCK

on 01/07/2019 |
Joyce Ann Adcock, age 80, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019, at her residence.   She was a member of the Landmark United Pentecostal Church and a homemaker.
She was the wife of the late Richard S. Adcock, Sr. She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Arnold (John) of Linwood, KY, Hazel Davis (Paul) of Munfordville, KY, and Johnetta Emerson (Tony) of Bonnieville, KY; one son, Ricky  Adcock, Jr. (Bobbi) of Munfordville; three sisters, Marie Sant (Ben) of Louisville, KY, Mauldie Dohoney of Indiana, and Diane Dixon of Florida; and one brother, Richard Albert Logsdon of Indiana.  She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, John Logsdon and Hazel Mayse Logsdon; a daughter, Deborah Thersher; a son, Carlos Adcock; three brothers, Bobby, Eddie, and Clarence Logsdon; one sister, Eva Lou Denton; and two grandchildren, Melissa Blair and Tiffany Adcock.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, Wednesday, January 9, 2019, and from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. CT, Thursday, January 10, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. CT, Thursday, January 10, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Adkins officiating. Interment will be at Munfordville Municipal Cemetery.

