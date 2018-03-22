on 03/22/2018 |

Joyce Ann Bunnell, 61, Horse Cave, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2018, at TJ Samson Community Hospital, Glasgow. She was born July 01, 1956 in Horse Cave to the late Earl & Margie Mauldon Middleton. She was a former employee of Dart.

Survivors include a daughter, Pam Davis; a brother, Donnie Middleton; sisters, Debbie Richardson, Janice Simpkins; four grandchildren; ex-husband, Mitchell Bunnell. She was preceded in death by a son, Steven Barber and a brother, Carl Middleton.

Graveside services with Travis Morgan officiating were at 1 PM Wednesday, March 21st at Pierce Cemetery in Hart County. There was no visitation.

Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, assisted the family with arrangements.