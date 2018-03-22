Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JOYCE ANN BUNNELL

on 03/22/2018 |

Joyce Ann Bunnell, 61, Horse Cave, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2018, at TJ Samson Community Hospital, Glasgow.  She was born July 01, 1956 in Horse Cave to the late Earl & Margie Mauldon Middleton.  She was a former employee of Dart.

Survivors include a daughter, Pam Davis; a brother, Donnie Middleton; sisters, Debbie Richardson, Janice Simpkins; four grandchildren; ex-husband, Mitchell Bunnell.  She was preceded in death by a son, Steven Barber and a brother, Carl Middleton.

Graveside services with Travis Morgan officiating were at 1 PM Wednesday, March 21st at Pierce Cemetery in Hart County.  There was no visitation.

Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, assisted the family with arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JOYCE ANN BUNNELL”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Gabrielle Hayes

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
27°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 03/22 0%
High 50° / Low 32°
Clear
Overcast
Friday 03/23 20%
High 50° / Low 40°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Saturday 03/24 100%
High 54° / Low 36°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Thu 22

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 22

BARREN COUNTY CLEAN UP WEEK

March 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 23 @ 4:30 PM
Thu 22

City Clean Up Week

March 19 @ 8:00 AM - March 23 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 22

T.J. Samson 9th Annual Women’s Conference

March 22 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 22

Easter Bunny at Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library

March 22 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.