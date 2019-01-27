on 01/27/2019 |

We celebrate the life and acknowledge the passing of Joyce Kinslow. Joyce, 82, of the Roseville community died Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Glenview Health and Rehab in Glasgow. She was born in Cumberland County, KY November 20, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Willie Dee and Mary Rice Huddleston Holman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Vernon Kinslow and two sisters, Hilda Doris Forrest and Shirley L. Saddler.

Joyce was a retired employee of the United States Postal Service. She began her career as a substitute rural carrier for Joe Hall and was the first female rural carrier at the Glasgow Post Office. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Barren County Homemakers and the Etoile chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star for 25 years.

Survivors include her only son, Johnny (John M.) Kinslow and wife Janet of Glasgow; two nieces, Tina Garrison and Teresa Martin (Jerry) of Glasgow; two nephews, Gary Forrest (Janet) of LaGrange and Bruce Powell (Dana) of Glasgow and a special great niece, Megan Garrison and a great nephew William Garrison.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 30th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning before the service. An Eastern Star service will be held at 6:00 PM Tuesday during the visitation and the public is welcome to attend.

Alternate expressions of sympathy are suggested to; T. J. Community Foundation for the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home c/o T. J. Samson Hospital or BRAWA.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Glenview Health and Rehab and T. J. Samson Hospice for the kindness and care she received throughout her illness.