Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JOYCE L SKAGGS

on 10/01/2018 |

Joyce L. Skaggs, age 86, of Chalybeate, departed this life on Monday, October 1, 2018 at the Colonial Center in Bowling Green.  The Edmonson County native was born on April 27, 1932 to the late Lawrence and Bessie Chambers Vincent.  She was married to Leroy Skaggs, who also preceded her in death. 

Joyce retired from Western Kentucky University as a cafeteria assistant, and was a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church. 

She leaves to honor her memory– one son, Terry Skaggs (Carla) of Chalybeate; two daughters, Cindy Lawrence (Paul) of Bowling Green and Deborah Slaughter (Roger) of Chalybeate; four grandchildren, Richard Slaughter (Karen), Chastity Slaughter, Heather House (Nathan) and Jonathan Wood (Carla); five great grandchildren, Thomas Slaughter, Abbie Slaughter, Halleigh House, Kameron House and Violet Wood; two brothers, Bro. Billy V. Vincent (Jean) and Bro. Jerry Clay Vincent; four sisters, Melba Vincent, Anna Basil, Elizabeth Lindsey (Bill) and Jan Cowles and several nieces and nephews. 

Interment will be in Midway Church Cemetery.

 

VISITATION

12 – 8:00 pm, Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

9 – 11 am, Thursday, October 4, 2018

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church

 

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Thursday, October 4, 2018

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JOYCE L SKAGGS”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

BILL MARTIN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
83°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 10/01 40%
High 84° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Tuesday 10/02 80%
High 81° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 10/03 20%
High 85° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.