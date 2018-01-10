on 10/01/2018 |

Joyce L. Skaggs, age 86, of Chalybeate, departed this life on Monday, October 1, 2018 at the Colonial Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on April 27, 1932 to the late Lawrence and Bessie Chambers Vincent. She was married to Leroy Skaggs, who also preceded her in death.

Joyce retired from Western Kentucky University as a cafeteria assistant, and was a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– one son, Terry Skaggs (Carla) of Chalybeate; two daughters, Cindy Lawrence (Paul) of Bowling Green and Deborah Slaughter (Roger) of Chalybeate; four grandchildren, Richard Slaughter (Karen), Chastity Slaughter, Heather House (Nathan) and Jonathan Wood (Carla); five great grandchildren, Thomas Slaughter, Abbie Slaughter, Halleigh House, Kameron House and Violet Wood; two brothers, Bro. Billy V. Vincent (Jean) and Bro. Jerry Clay Vincent; four sisters, Melba Vincent, Anna Basil, Elizabeth Lindsey (Bill) and Jan Cowles and several nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in Midway Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

12 – 8:00 pm, Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

9 – 11 am, Thursday, October 4, 2018

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Thursday, October 4, 2018

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church